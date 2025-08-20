KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Gombak Setia assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with making a statement on the social media platform TikTok late last month that allegedly threatened public order.

The Bersatu Armada chief, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge read before Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz.

“I claim trial,” he said.

Muhammad Hilman, 36, was accused of making the statement at 2.09pm on July 30, and was read by a police officer from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department at Menara KPJ here.

The charge was framed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum of two years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Badius Zaman Ahmad proposed bail at RM10,000, while lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Muhammad Hilman, requested RM3,000 bail with one surety.

“It is impossible for my client to abscond. He is well known throughout Selangor and Malaysia and has cooperated fully with the authorities,” he submitted.

The court fixed bail at RM4,000 with one surety and fixed October 9 for mention. — Bernama