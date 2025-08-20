SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — The Selangor Immigration Department has detained and investigated 3,367 foreigners through a series of operations from the beginning of this year until July.

Its director, Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said that of the total, 1,030 were sent back to their countries of origin, while 888 were charged in court, with 315 issued compounds for various offences.

He said that during the same period, a total of 1,134 foreign nationals were released after a thorough investigation confirmed, among other things, that they possessed valid passports and work permits.

“Based on the arrest breakdowns according to district, Petaling recorded the highest number of arrests of 2,208 individuals, followed by 625 people in Klang, each through 283 and 66 operations respectively,” he said during an engagement session with the Selangor Immigration director-general here yesterday.

He said the highest number of foreigners at the Semenyih Immigration Depot were Myanmar nationals, with 655 detainees; followed by Indonesians (123), Bangladeshis (98), Indians (35), Pakistanis (20) and others (46).

From the prosecution aspect, Khairrul Aminus said 893 cases had been tried, with overstaying being the highest offence at 422, followed by entering and staying in the country without a valid passport or permit (384 cases), with both offences charged under Section 15(1)(c) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

He urged members of the public, especially residents in Selangor, to share any information with the Selangor Immigration Department to help control the number of foreign nationals in the state. — Bernama