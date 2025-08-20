KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly defended the appointment of Datuk Seri M Kumar as Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, amid criticism from Opposition over the latter’s ethnicity.

Free Malaysia Today reported Anwar stressing that ethnicity should not be an obstacle for qualified candidates to hold senior government positions.

“It is not an issue for me. Anyone who can do the job is eligible for it,” he said during the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly.

Anwar also pointed out that the country’s police leadership remained predominantly Malay, including the inspector-general of police (IGP), his deputy, and several other departmental directors.

Earlier this month, Badrul Hisham Shaharin from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia had posted a backhand compliment over Kumar’s appointment — citing the “Malaysian Malaysia” concept that is used to demonise DAP.

Port Dickson Bersatu division chief known as Che'gubard said that Malaysia may see a non-Bumiputera IGP, chief justice, and chief of the Defence Forces, after the appointments of Kumar and the Armed Forces’ Lieutenant-General Datuk Johnny Lim.

Kumar was appointed to lead the federal police’s CID on August 8, replacing acting director Datuk Fadil Marsus.

Kumar, 56, joined the police force in December 1991 as an Inspector. His previous roles include serving as Johor deputy police chief, Johor CID deputy chief, Johor Baru South deputy district police chief, and Mersing district police chief.