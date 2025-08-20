JOHOR BARU, Aug 20 — Police are investigating another case of bullying involving children after a video showing a seeming assault at Molek Ria Apartment in Jalan Persiaran Bumi here went viral.

Seri Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident took place at about 2.03pm last Friday at one of the apartment blocks.

“Based on the report lodged by the victim’s 33-year-old mother, her son was kicked in the stomach by another boy believed to also live in the same residential area,” he said in a media statement today.

Police did not disclose the age of the victim.

Mohd Sohaimi said the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

He added that the offence carries a penalty of up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both if convicted.

“Police remind the public to avoid any speculation or to spread unverified information regarding the case which could cause unnecessary panic,” he said.

The one-minute, 24-second CCTV footage, recorded at the block’s void deck, shows a young boy waiting for his mother when a group of boys approaches him.

One of them then kicks him in the stomach.

The video was later uploaded on Facebook, prompting the victim’s mother to lodge a police report.

The case adds to a growing number of child bullying incidents that have raised public concern in Malaysia.

Recently, a 10-year-old boy in Johor was allegedly assaulted twice by bullies, while in Sabah, the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir has been linked to bullying at a religious