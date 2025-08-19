PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today chaired the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council Meeting at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

The vehicle carrying Anwar was seen entering the prime minister's official residence at 4.50 pm.

Apart from Anwar, several key leaders of the Unity Government were also seen attending the meeting, namely Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Also present were Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran and Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil. — Bernama