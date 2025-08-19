KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Asean Summit in October will provide the region with a rare chance to press Washington directly on Israel’s war against Palestine since United States President Donald Trump is set to attend, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told Parliament today.

He said Trump’s acceptance of Malaysia’s invitation to attend the summit should be seen as a platform for Asean to convey its united stance on the atrocities committed in Gaza, rather than as an endorsement of US foreign policy.

“We should not mix issues. In this setting, I believe Asean will be able to voice its stance clearly. We have already managed to secure a joint statement from Asean expressing deep regret over the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people.

“This is something we will bring into our bilateral discussions as well,” said the politician known as Tok Mat, when winding up the debate on his ministry’s portion of the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Mohamad was responding to Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim, who had questioned if it was appropriate to invite Trump, saying his “hands are stained with the blood of the people of Gaza.”

The minister argued that Malaysia, as Asean chair and summit host, had to extend the invitation, but stressed that the gathering would allow leaders to confront Washington directly on the issue.

“We are confident that the United States, and President Trump in particular, would want to see the atrocities committed by Israel brought to an end.

“We also want to emphasise this as much as possible in the Chairman’s Statement to be delivered by our Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the opening of the 47th Summit,” he said.

“This will be another opportunity to stress that America, as a major power, has the responsibility to ensure that the situation in Gaza is resolved without delay. God willing,” he added.

Last month, Anwar said Trump has agreed to attend the Asean Summit here in October.