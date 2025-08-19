SEGAMAT, Aug 19 — Police have launched an investigation into a social media post showing the Johor state flag flown upside down at a hotel in the Taman Yayasan Commercial Centre here.

Segamat police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said a report was lodged yesterday, with initial checks revealing the flag had been put up by two hotel employees in conjunction with the Merdeka month.

“One of them, a foreign worker, had mistakenly hoisted the flag upside down. He corrected it immediately after being alerted by his colleague,” he said in a statement today, adding the worker holds valid documents, including a passport and work permit.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Investigation papers will be referred to the state prosecution office, he said. — Bernama