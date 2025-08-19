KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Madani Government’s efforts to uplift the Indian community’s socioeconomic status and strengthen national defence preparedness amid global geopolitical uncertainties are among the main focus in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order of Business on the Parliament website, S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput), during the Ministers’ Question Time, will ask the Prime Minister to state the government’s focus through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) or other agencies in driving the community’s socioeconomic development holistically.

During the same session, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) will ask the Prime Minister to state the country’s level of defence preparedness in facing global and regional geopolitical challenges.

In the question-and-answer session, Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) will query the Home Minister about progress in resolving 11,000 pending citizenship applications by June 2025 and short-term measures to assist unsuccessful applicants.

Meanwhile, Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) asked the Higher Education Minister about actions against 400,000 National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers who have defaulted on RM5 billion in loans after 10 years.

Lim will also ask whether the ministry plans to grant targeted PTPTN loan waivers for the hardcore poor.

Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol), in the same session, will ask the Communications Minister about mechanisms to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology and whether legislation will be introduced requiring producers to label AI-generated or manipulated content.

Following the Q&A session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume with winding-up speeches by relevant ministers on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

A total of 161 MPs participated in the 13MP debate, which took place over eight days starting August 4.

The 13MP, themed ‘Redesigning Development’, was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, on July 31, with an investment allocation of RM611 billion for the 2026 to 2030 period.

This Dewan Rakyat session runs for 24 days until August 28. — Bernama