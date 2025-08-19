IPOH, Aug 19 — The driver of a lorry transporting eggs was crushed to death after colliding with the rear of a watermelon-laden lorry at KM198.1 on the North-South Expressway (Plus) northbound near Kamunting early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director (Operations), Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah, said the department received a call at 5.18am, prompting a team of 16 firefighters to rush to the scene.

“Firefighters carried out rescue operations using telescopic equipment to reach the vehicle and hydraulic cutters to dismantle parts of the lorry,” he said in a statement this morning.

He added that the victim, a 32-year-old man, was later extricated and pronounced dead at the scene by the Health Ministry medical team. The body was subsequently handed over to the police for further action, with the operation concluding at 6.52am. — Bernama