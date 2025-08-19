SHAH ALAM, Aug 19 —The High Court here today set Aug 25 to hear the notice of motion to exhume the body of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) trainee cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin for a second post-mortem.

Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet set the date after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), named the respondents in the application, requested time to file the affidavit-in-reply.

The IGP and the AGC were represented by Senior Federal Counsel Nurul Huda Mohd Salehuddin and Selangor Director of Prosecutions, Kalmizah Salleh, respectively.

The two respondents were given until this Friday to file their affidavit-in-reply.

Syamsul Haris, 22, died during training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram on July 28.

The Johor police had said that a post-mortem found no signs of criminal injury, but the deceased’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 45, called for an inquiry after finding “mysterious bruises” on her son’s body.

Ummu Haiman was represented by lawyer Naran Singh. — Bernama