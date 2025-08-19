KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — It was not just fashion that turned heads but the unstoppable spirit of nearly 100 cancer survivors who transformed the runway into a celebration of resilience, hope and healing.

At the Dream Stage Show by the Cancer Warrior Queens, held at Confetti KL @ The Mines here on Saturday, the survivors of breast, ovarian, colon and other cancers walked with pride, donning designer pieces and walking with heads held high.

Among the most moving stories was that of Kamini Manikam, a classical Indian dancer in her late 30s whose cancer journey began unexpectedly after a fall in the bathroom in late 2020, when what she assumed was a back injury turned out to be a 10-cm cyst later confirmed as stage one ovarian cancer.

Cancer Survivor M Kamini speaks to the media during the Dream Stage Show by The Cancer Warrior Queens at Confetti KL @ The Mines yesterday. — Bernama pic

“I’ve always been healthy, I ate well, I exercised. So when the diagnosis came, I couldn’t believe it. I kept asking, ‘Why me?’. The most painful part was knowing I would lose my long hair since it was part of my identity as a dancer.”

Kamini underwent 18 cycles of chemotherapy over several months and the treatment was gruelling, often leaving her too weak to perform even a single burpee, a stark contrast for someone used to commanding stages.

“It wasn’t just physical strength I had to rebuild, it was mental strength, but I kept going, I fought every week and just six months after chemo, I pushed myself back into dancing; that’s when I realised strength comes from inside,” she said.

Four years later, she walked the runway with a proud smile and flowing hair, her ankles adorned with the salangai (traditional anklets symbolic of Indian classical dance).

“Yesterday was the first time I’ve ever shared my cancer story publicly; not even my wider family knew but I want people to know cancer is not a death sentence, it’s just a chapter and you can still write the ending,” she said.

Another show-stopper was Dr Siti Zainab Mohd Zaini, a single mother of two who was diagnosed with early-stage cancer in 2018 after a routine annual check-up on her birthday.

“When the doctor told me, the only thing that came to mind was my children and my elderly father. I couldn’t afford to break,” she said.

Cancer Survivor Dr Siti Zainab Mohd Zaini speaks to the media during the Dream Stage Show by The Cancer Warrior Queens at Confetti KL @ The Mines yesterday. — Bernama pic

She never let despair take over and stayed determined, following every treatment carefully from surgery to medication and regular check-ups, trusting that recovery was possible.

“I didn’t have the luxury to be sad. My mother even smacked me when I cried. She said, ‘There’s medicine, go take it!’” she recalled with a laugh.

Siti Zainab’s cancer journey transformed her life. Once a workaholic who stayed in the office until 2am, she now prioritises her health, gets enough sleep, eats mindfully and makes time for joy, including weekly ‘girls’ time’ with her friends, as advised by her oncologist.

“Cancer didn’t kill me. It woke me up. I used to work for others. Now I live for myself,” she said.

Programme coordinator Roy Pheh Wai Jung said the event was created to give cancer patients a moment of joy and strength.

“They may be sick, but they still deserve beauty, happiness and celebration. Some fell during rehearsals. Some had to be helped onto the stage. But all of them stood up for themselves and for others,” he said.

The show was backed by over 100 volunteers, designers and generous sponsors who provided dresses, shoes, makeup and hairstyling services for the cancer warriors. — Bernama