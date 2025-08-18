KOTA KINABALU, Aug 18 — Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has today stressed that the death of schoolgirl Zara Qairina Mahathir should not be turned into a political tool, and that the focus must remain on accountability and justice for the victim’s family.

The Sabah opposition leader said that no parties, including Warisan should capitalise on the tragedy, and said that any attempts to exploit public anger would be insensitive and seen as disrespectful to the victim and her family.

“I don’t want to capitalise on this. There is a mourning family now,” he said, adding that he hoped no Warisan representative would think of it.

Instead, Shafie, who is also Semporna MP, urged authorities to prioritise swift investigations and ensure justice is delivered.

“To me, the important thing now is to follow the process. Investigate and take action on those responsible. Hold them accountable. And do not delay it. I’ve been highlighting in Parliament, justice delayed is justice denied,” he said.

The Senallang assemblyman said that although he had no intention of politicising it, he had highlighted it in Parliament as a platform to push for better protection in schools where they were under the care of public authorities.

He questioned why action was delayed despite evidence being available, and called on those in positions of authority not to take the matter lightly.

“Now that we know there are elements of bullying, sexual harassment and negligence, it’s been made clear. But the question is… who did that? That is the important part. Take them to the court.

“The people in authority should have done it earlier. Don’t take lightly… Why delay? You have the documents, use it,” he said.

The Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu today fixed September 3 for the start of the inquest into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir to determine any criminal elements.

The death of the 13-year-old SMKA Tun Mustapha student in Papar, Sabah after an alleged bullying incident has sparked public outrage nationwide and renewed calls for safer schools.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17 after being found severely injured and unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4am on July 16.