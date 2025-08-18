NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 18 — The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued two notices following a fatal accident on Jalan Air Lintas, believed to have occurred while a contractor was repairing a section of road that failed the California Bearing Ratio (CBR) test.

In a statement, Penang DOSH said while setting up safety signs and cones, a motorcycle approached at high speed, hit a warning sign, and was thrown into the back of a truck at the worksite around 11.30pm last Wednesday.

“The victim was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead. As a result, Penang DOSH has issued a Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment And Risk Control (HIRARC) Repair Notice.

“DOSH also issued a notice requiring safe work procedures for road repair activities to be followed and asked the employer to submit relevant documents and conduct an internal investigation,” the statement read.

The department is also gathering documents and statements from witnesses as part of the investigation.

The statement added that action will be taken if violations are found under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Amendment) 2022, and the employer is responsible for identifying hazards, assessing risks, and managing risks at the workplace according to the law. — Bernama