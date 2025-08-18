MELAKA, Aug 18 — Duyong assemblyman Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem has today released a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording to defence a Texas Instrument factory that was accusing of displaying the Jalur Gemilang incorrectly.

On Facebook, he said that even a flag that was hung properly could still become upside-down due to natural occurrences.

“I’ve already watched the CCTV footage from Melaka Texas Instruments. It came loose, got caught, and flipped over.

“Good thing there was CCTV, though it took some effort to examine it,” he posted on Facebook.

Noor Helmy said after the incident went viral, the person who hung up the flag has been distressed from the scrutiny.

He also added that the public should wait for an official statement from the factory, and he was merely trying to straighten things up before they get blown out of proportion.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) warned Malaysians against vigilantism in cases involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, amid furore over Umno Youth’s protest in Kepala Batas, Penang over the matter.

The AGC said such actions could include raiding premises, spreading personal details, or making unfounded accusations on social media.

The AGC also warned the public against provoking or issuing threats against the individuals or organisations concerned.

It added members of the public must not assume the role of the authorities, such as ordering the removal of flags or seizing materials without legal power.

All complaints or related information should instead be channelled to the relevant authorities for appropriate action, it said.

However, he said any offence involving the improper mounting or display of the Malaysian flag, which could cause confusion, misunderstanding, or public unrest, may be subject to legal action.