KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stressed that police will investigate any offence involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, professionally and responsibly.

He said that if investigations reveal malicious intent, appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved, including under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, or the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336).

“If there is an offence, a police report should be lodged and an investigation will follow. If it is proven to be done with malicious intent, charges will be brought. However, if the matter is blown out of proportion to the point of creating unrest, that would not be healthy in the current climate of our country.

“When there is a clear violation of the law, trust that the police will carry out their duties responsibly, to ensure that the nation remains peaceful and secure,” he said, during a ministers’ briefing session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Saifuddin Nasution also urged all parties, including the public, political leaders and civil society, to play their role in safeguarding national peace and harmony.

On the issue of national security threats, Saifuddin said the country’s enforcement and defence agencies continue to step up security measures, as Malaysia remains a target for infiltration, including by Mossad and Israeli agents.

He added that swift action by the authorities has led to the arrest of individuals and groups, including locals, suspected of being involved in terrorism-related activities.

“…we have arrested local citizens, students, civil servants and other individuals. Some have been brought to court, some are still on trial, others are under remand. A few months ago, we also uncovered and detained more terrorist cells, including foreigners from Bangladesh.

“National security threats remain present around us. Extremist ideologies such as militancy, terrorism and radical movements still exist, and infiltration by foreign agents continues. I am stating this based on facts,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the recent attack involving the son of former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Saifuddin said police are continuing to provide security support to the family of the Pandan Member of Parliament.

He added that Rafizi’s son is also still under medical observation at the hospital.

“In terms of security, the police will provide the best possible support. At the same time, we want to avoid any perception that the police respond quickly only when a minister’s family is involved, but are slow to act in cases concerning ordinary citizens,” he said, when winding up the briefing session, after it was debated by six government and opposition MPs.

Earlier, Saifuddin’s briefing session lasted for almost 30 minutes after the end of the question-and-answer session, and was debated by Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang), Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat), Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota), Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) and Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar).

He said that further clarification on the questions and issues raised during the session would be provided, during the winding-up of the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) motion for the ministry. — Bernama