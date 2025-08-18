MELAKA, Aug 18 — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information regarding a shocking case of animal abuse at the Krubong industrial area, where a dog was found severely injured, with parts of its body and head stripped of fur and skinned.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said they received a report about the incident at 2.43pm yesterday.

“The incident is believed to have occurred last Friday at around 3pm when the complainant, along with representatives from several animal welfare NGOs, responded to a tip-off from the public.

“Upon inspection near a factory in the industrial area, the dog was found with serious injuries to its body and neck, suspected to have been caused by abuse,” he said in a statement here last night.

The animal was rushed to a veterinary clinic, but after a thorough examination, it was determined that the injuries were too severe. On the advice of the veterinarian, the dog was euthanised to prevent further suffering.

The case is being investigated under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries penalties of up to RM100,000 in fines, three years of imprisonment, or both.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Investigating Officer Insp Rizal Kiraman at 013-7702523. — Bernama