TAWAU, Aug 17 — A 43-year-old woman who was critically injured after being struck by a four-wheel-drive vehicle while jogging with friends along Batu 9 Jalan Apas on August 9 has died.

The victim, Darna Tajudin, had been receiving treatment at Tawau Hospital before being pronounced dead in the ward at 8.37am today.

Police confirmed that a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case, which was initially investigated under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987, has now been reclassified under Section 44(1)(b) for driving under the influence of alcohol above the prescribed limit, resulting in death.

The collision occurred when a 57-year-old driver suspected of being intoxicated crashed into another vehicle before losing control and hitting the victim, who later succumbed to her injuries after nine days in hospital. — Daily Express