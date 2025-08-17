KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Datuk Fahmi Fadzil will bear the relocation costs of 14 families affected by the recent fire in Pantai Dalam to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) People’s Housing Project (PPR) units as temporary accommodation.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said the matter had been discussed with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, with all requirements already approved.

“I visited the families involved; there are 14 families currently placed in a temporary relief centre. Alhamdulillah, in a short period, the Federal Territories Minister and the Kuala Lumpur Mayor approved the relocation of the eligible families to transit homes.

“The approval has been given and my office has received contributions from TNB, through which we will assist the affected families,” he told the media after the Pantai Dalam Community @ Arts and Culture Empowerment Programme here today.

Fahmi said DBKL will also help cover the first six months’ rent for the victims.

“My office will continue to communicate with these families to ensure, first, that they know how to obtain the keys so they can move in.

“Second, any deposits imposed by DBKL will be covered by me. So, insyaallah, they won’t have to pay anything. I will help pay for it so that they can begin rebuilding their lives in a slightly brighter environment.

“I also hope we can take a little time to pray for them to remain resilient and able to get back on their feet, insyaAllah,” he said.

The fire on August 8 destroyed 14 squatter houses and four shop premises, including Mydin Mart and Pasaraya Karnival. — Bernama