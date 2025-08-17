KUANTAN, Aug 17 — Three foreigners were among four people arrested in connection with the murder of a foreign man at the workers’ quarters of a tin mining site in Sungai Bayas, Sungai Lembing, near here, yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said the suspects, aged between 38 and 64, comprised Bangladesh and Myanmar nationals and a local who lived in the workers’ quarters with the victim.

He said one of the suspects admitted to stabbing the victim for causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

“A knife was also found at the scene, and four blood samples were taken for analysis,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 42-year-old victim died of stab wounds at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital at about 3am yesterday, shortly after he was attacked.

According to him, all the suspects have been remanded for seven days starting yesterday. — Bernama