SEPANG, Aug 17 — A visitor from China who allegedly assaulted an Immigration officer at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last week will be charged at the Sessions Court here tomorrow.

KLIA deputy police chief Superintendent Albany Hamzah said statements from five people, including the officer involved, have already been recorded.

“The Chinese woman will be charged in court tomorrow,” he was quoted as telling Malay news portal BH Online.

Police are investigating her under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant, Section 332 for causing hurt to a public servant, and Section 353 for using criminal force against a public servant.

Albany said the Immigration Department is also investigating the suspect’s immigration record.

The alleged assault was reported to have occurred on August 13 at about 7.40pm at the Departure Hall of KLIA Terminal 1.

Local media reported that the suspect was with three other Chinese citizens – another adult and two children – during an immigration inspection and turned aggressive when she thought she might miss her flight.