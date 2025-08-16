KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has declined the offer to resume his role as Muda president following his acquittal on corruption and money laundering charges.

FMT reported that the Muar MP said he needs more time before deciding.

“I have informed the party leadership that I need a little more time,” he said at an event here yesterday, as quoted by the news portal.

“I want to spend time with my family, focus on my constituency work in Muar, and continue fundraising for local needs.

I’ve already relayed my decision to the party leadership, and I will leave it at that.”

Syed Saddiq stepped down as Muda president in 2023 during his corruption trial, saying he wanted to show that holding the presidency required being “whiter than white.”

In November that year, the former youth and sports minister was convicted of abetting criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of party funds, and money laundering, and sentenced to seven years’ jail, a RM10 million fine, and two strokes of the rotan. The sentences were stayed pending appeal.

On June 25, the Court of Appeal unanimously acquitted him, with Justice Noorin Badaruddin stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the elements of the charges and that Syed Saddiq should have been acquitted without his defence being called.

A three-judge panel led by Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim overturned the conviction, prison sentence, fine, and rotan punishment.

Following the acquittal, acting Muda president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, on behalf of the party’s central executive committee, offered to return the presidency to Syed Saddiq.

She said the decision was aimed at strengthening the party, particularly in garnering support ahead of the next general election.