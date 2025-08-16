KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Police have arrested several more individuals for investigations into the investment fraud scheme involving MBI International Group (MBI) under Op Northern Star.

Head of the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering (AMLA) Criminal Investigation Team, Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that they included individuals carrying the title “Datuk Seri”.

However, he said details of the latest results of Op Northern Star would be disclosed by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail soon.

On May 30, Muhammed Hasbullah revealed that 17 individuals had been arrested in connection with the MBI investment fraud case, with assets worth RM3.81 billion frozen and seized.

He said the arrests included entrepreneurs with the titles “Tan Sri” and “Datuk Seri”, believed to be proxies and business partners in the fraudulent investment scheme.

The arrests were carried out in the Klang Valley and northern states under Op Northern Star. — Bernama