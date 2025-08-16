BUTTERWORTH, Aug 16 — Police are investigating a viral video allegedly showing a group of individuals rioting here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said authorities received a report from a local man at the Butterworth Police Station regarding the incident.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred when the complainant tried to help a motorcyclist involved in an accident who was lying on the road. However, the suspect suddenly got up, punched the complainant, and then incited several members of the public to fight,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the investigation found the incident was likely triggered by the suspect claiming to have heard offensive words from an unknown individual at the accident scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, and police are tracking down the suspect.

Anuar also reminded the public not to sensationalise the incident in a way that disrupts public order, and urged anyone with information to contact Sergeant Muhammad Adib Ikmal Sukri at 04-576 2222 ext. 2275 or their nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama