KOTA BHARU, Aug 16 — The Kelantan government aims to reduce the state’s drug addiction rate by 50 per cent by 2030 through the implementation of integrated ‘jihad’ programmes across the state.

State Youth, Sports, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Community Unity Committee chairman Zamakshari Muhammad said the initiative will be expanded following the success of a pilot project in Pasir Mas, carried out in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, the National Anti-Drug Agency, penghulu and mosque imams.

“Additionally, we will engage with several other agencies to further strengthen the integrated jihad against drugs,” he told Bernama after opening the Kelantan-level National Security and Unity town hall session at Dataran Muhammadi here yesterday.

Zamakshari, who is also the chairman of the Kelantan branch of Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam), stressed that the state government will not compromise on the issue and will continue to provide full cooperation to all authorities to eradicate drug problems from the grassroots.

“We don’t just want to control the symptoms; we want to tackle the root causes of the problem to build a safer and more dignified state for future generations. Everyone must work together, because this issue knows no political party, religion, or race,” he said. — Bernama