KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued a stop-work order on The Cedar condominium project in Bukit Damansara following an incident in which building materials fell from the construction site, damaging property and injuring a neighbouring resident.

In a statement yesterday, DBKL said the order will remain in effect until the contractor completes repairs to the affected house with the owner’s consent.

“The contractor must also bear the medical treatment costs of the injured victim and improve the safety platform at the boundary between The Cedar development and the neighbouring residence,” the statement said, citing Section 87 of the Streets, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

According to a preliminary report, the incident occurred yesterday at around 5.55pm when several granite tiles, measuring 600mm by 800mm and being lifted by a tower crane, struck a barrier on the third floor.

“The impact caused several tiles to fall onto the safety platform and be flung towards a house located at Jalan Setiakasih 6, Bukit Damansara,” DBKL said. The falling debris damaged the roof and caused injuries to the occupants.

DBKL said the contractor responded immediately by clearing debris and repairing the damage.

The Cedar is a seven-storey luxury condo with 70 units, a main lobby, and shared amenities on the ground floor.

Approved in April 2021, construction is about 75–80 per cent complete, with finishing touches on architecture, mechanical, and electrical systems still underway.