KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail has reportedly urged PKR not to “sacrifice” the constituency, following the entry of former Umno leader Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abd Aziz to the division.

Rodziah said she believes there is a certain “intention” behind Tengku Zafrul leaving Umno to join Ampang PKR — alluding to the potential of a triggering a by-election in the federal seat.

“My advice is that whatever the decision, wait until the current term is over. Don’t make Ampang a seat to be sacrificed.

“If it’s simply to give way or early passage to someone, and to ask any MP or assemblyman to make way, I think that’s inappropriate,” she was quoted telling Utusan Malaysia.

However, she said she would abide by the party’s decision should it decide to field Tengku Zafrul in the constituency in the next general election.

“I have never been someone who clings to any seat. Even the Batu Tiga seat was once given away, and I accepted it.

“But my advice is that the party should not repeat moves that actually harm it,” she reportedly said.

Umno Supreme Council member and Kota Raja Umno chief Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced his resignation from Umno and expressed his intention to join PKR on May 30.

Tengku Zafrul said last week his application to join PKR has since been approved and he is now a member of the Ampang division.

On Wednesday, Umno said it will submit protest notes against any of its allies in the government who have allowed or planning to take its members to join their ranks.