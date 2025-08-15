KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The decision on who will be Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) prime minister candidate will remain with its Supreme Council, Datuk Radzi Jidin said today.

The PN information chief and Putrajaya MP said any names floated before an official announcement are merely personal views, after PAS Youth chief named his pick which included four leaders from the Islamist party.

“As far as anyone who will be nominated as prime minister, that is a decision for the PN Supreme Council.

“So as long as the Supreme Council has not announced anything, there is nothing from PN,” he told reporters after attending a Bersatu Youth dialogue session.

Radzi said any decision regarding the prime minister candidate must first be brought to and discussed by the Supreme Council.

“Until there is a decision from the Supreme Council, as I said earlier, those are personal opinions. Officially, it comes from the PN Supreme Council,” the Bersatu vice-president added.

His remarks came after PAS Youth Chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden named five Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders yesterday as potential prime ministerial candidates for the 16th general election (GE16), while insisting that the Islamist party should lead the nation.

He named four leaders from his party PAS: Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, and Datuk Idris Ahmad as the candidates.

He also named the current Opposition leader and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Both PAS and Bersatu have continued to be at loggerheads on their pick for the pact’s prime minister candidate for the 16th general election since the slim defeat when led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.