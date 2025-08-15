KLUANG, Aug 15 — The police said today they are investigating an alleged attempted murder and suicide involving petrol that left two people with severe burns near the Simpang Renggam Toll Plaza yesterday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said a local man working as an employee bus driver had lodged a report of an incident at about 6am on Wednesday.

“The suspect, a 44-year-old local man, allegedly pulled the victim, a 37-year-old local woman, out of the employee bus, poured petrol on her body and then on himself, before igniting a lighter to set both himself and the victim on fire,” he said in a statement.

Prior to that, its District Control Centre had received an emergency call at 5.45am via MERS 999 reporting a car fire near the Simpang Renggam Toll Plaza.

“At around 6am the same day, the suspect, the victim, and another local man in his 30s were rushed to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Kluang for treatment for burn injuries.

“It was reported that both the suspect and victim had been placed under induced coma due to the severity of their burns,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code which handles attempted murder, carrying a penalty of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

Police have urged members of the public with information to contact the nearest station or the Kluang District Police Headquarters.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).