KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized assets worth RM31.4 billion from corruption-related activities over the past five years.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission had also successfully forfeited assets valued at nearly RM28 billion during the same period.

He said the amount included assets worth about RM183 million seized during raids on smuggling syndicates under Op Metal.

“Also seized were real estate valued at RM620 million in the investigation into the fibre network development project, as well as cash, luxury cars and bank accounts totalling RM36 million in a case involving the embezzlement of highway construction funds.

“MACC also seized luxury assets worth RM32 million from the residence of a ‘Tan Sri’, including 217 luxury watches and 27 designer handbags,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he said the MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division is currently managing 41 immovable properties, including land and buildings, that are still awaiting disposal.

Azam described the operations as clear evidence of the MACC’s proactive approach in detecting, investigating and taking firm action against those involved in corruption and money laundering.

“This figure is not just a statistic, but reflects the extent of the MACC’s commitment to recovering assets from criminal proceeds for the country,” he said.

He added that such efforts would not only restore revenue to the nation but also strengthen public confidence in the country’s enforcement agencies. — Bernama