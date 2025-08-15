KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Malaysian economy expanded by 4.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 (2Q 2025), equivalent to 4.4 per cent growth in the first half of 2025, driven by robust domestic demand as household spending was higher.

In 2Q 2024, the country’s economy expanded by 5.9 per cent.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said household spending was higher amid positive labour market conditions and income-related policy measures, including the upward revision of minimum wage and civil servant salaries.

BNM Governor Datuk Sri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the external environment remains challenging, with uncertainty surrounding the tariffs imposed by the United States (US) continuing to linger, and the impact will take time to materialise fully.

“Nonetheless, Malaysia is facing these challenges from a position of strength. Our economy remains on a solid footing, supported by resilient domestic demand, continued demand for electrical and electronics (E&E) goods, and a diversified export structure. These fundamentals, alongside continued structural reforms, ensure that Malaysia is well-positioned to navigate the evolving global landscape,” he said. — Bernama