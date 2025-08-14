SEREMBAN, August 14 — Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said his official visit to Myanmar on Sept 19, together with his counterparts from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, will, among other matters, discuss the methods for implementing the planned elections in the country.

Mohamad said the delegation’s meeting with Myanmar’s Acting President aims to ensure that the elections, scheduled for the end of this year, truly benefit the people of Myanmar.

He added that the outcome of the visit will be presented to the leadership during the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 26 to 28.

According to him, Myanmar must also fully comply with the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), which includes a ceasefire, inclusive dialogue, and unhindered humanitarian assistance, as key steps towards restoring peace and stability in the country.

“As long as the security and political stability situation in Myanmar has not been restored and a democratically elected government not formed, the Rohingya refugee issue cannot be resolved. Bangladesh is currently managing 1.3 million Rohingya in their country, particularly in the Cox’s Bazar area.

“Malaysia is no exception — we are hosting nearly 150,000 Rohingya refugees. As a member of the United Nations (UN), we are accepting them only on a temporary basis, not permanently,” he told reporters after officiating the handover of the Covered Open Multipurpose Hall at SK Lavender Heights in Seremban today.

Mohamad said he also wants clarification on whether the elections will be held nationwide, given that there are still 63 towns or areas under a state of emergency imposed by Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council (NDSC).

On July 31, it was reported that Myanmar’s junta announced the establishment of a new body to organise a general election at the end of this year, effectively ending the state of emergency in force since the 2021 coup.

Following the formation of the new Security and Stability Commission, also chaired by Min Aung Hlaing, the junta declared that the state of emergency was officially lifted. — Bernama