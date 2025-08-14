KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will seek additional information from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) to complete its investigation into three serving and two former senior military officers allegedly linked to a smuggling syndicate in the southern region of the country.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the information, including reports classified as confidential, is expected to aid investigations into activities believed to be occurring mainly in the waters of the Straits of Melaka off Melaka and Johor.

“I would like to thank the Chief of Defence Force for supporting the MACC and facilitating our investigation.

“We will also approach the Ministry of Defence to obtain additional information, including some confidential reports,” he told reporters during the MACC Chief Commissioners’ Roundtable Conference here today.

He said the three serving senior officers and two former military officers, from the army and navy, were arrested under operations codenamed ‘Op Sohor’ on suspicion of acting as ‘enablers’ in the smuggling activities.

Yesterday, the media reported that 10 individuals, including three serving and two former senior military officers aged between 30 and 55, and an Indonesian national, were arrested around the Klang Valley through ‘Op Sohor’.

The operations were conducted by the MACC Intelligence Division in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad (ACTS) team, starting at 6.30 am.

All suspects were brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today for a remand application under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama