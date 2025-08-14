PUTRAJAYA, Aug 14 — The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta has expressed its commitment to working with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on an anti-corruption education initiative for Malaysian officials and students in the republic.

MACC Community Education Division (PenMas) director Datuk Ahmad Nizam Ismail said the matter was discussed during his courtesy call on Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He said MACC welcomed the initiative and pledged its full commitment to ensuring the programme’s success.

“Among the programmes planned are the Integrity Talk, the Corruption-Free Pledge, and the Integrity Seminar on Public Fund Management by the National Association of Malaysian Students in Indonesia (PKPMI), in conjunction with the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta’s Integrity Day 2025, which will be held in September,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Nizam said the meeting provided an ideal platform for both parties to exchange views and was organised following the application by Education Malaysia Indonesia director Dr Hasnul Faizal Hushin Amri.

Meanwhile, Syed Mohamad Hasrin said the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta remained committed to fostering a culture of integrity, transparency and accountability among Malaysian government officials and agencies operating under its purview.

“The organisation of Integrity Day 2025 is in line with national aspirations and the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP), which emphasises the need to instil a culture of integrity at every level of public administration, including overseas and among Malaysian student associations abroad,” he said.

Also present at the meeting were MACC PenMas deputy director Samsul Salip and deputy chief of mission of the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta Farzamie Sarkawi. — Bernama