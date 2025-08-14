KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Civil groups Article 19 and the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) have today condemned what they described as excessive force by police against peaceful protesters outside Parliament yesterday.

In a joint statement, the groups urged the police against obstructing the right to freedom of assembly and to instead facilitate the public’s right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

“Parliament is not a prohibited location for peaceful assemblies and the police must allow such gatherings to take place without unwarranted interference,” said Nalini Elumalai, Senior Malaysia Programme Officer of human rights group Article 19.

Nalini had accused authorities of using unnecessary force to block individuals who were seeking to reach their representatives, to call for a decent housing scheme law for the plantation workers.

“According to international human rights standards, peaceful assemblies are permitted in public spaces and should be within sight and sound of their intended audience, particularly lawmakers, to effectively convey their messages.

“Any restrictions must meet the three part-test of legality, legitimate aim, proportionality and necessity,” she added.

The clashes occurred yesterday when police allegedly attempted to physically block plantation workers and activists from marching to Parliament to call for new legislation protecting workers from forced evictions.

Hundreds of plantation workers had gathered at Taman Tugu before marching to Parliament to submit a memorandum urging laws to require alternative housing for workers if estates are repurposed.

Although the memorandum was handed to both government and opposition MPs, protesters were initially met with a police blockade that caused a scuffle, during which Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) deputy chairperson S. Arutchelvan fell to the ground.

Police later claimed an officer was injured by protesters, and said Arutchelvan is being investigated under Section 353 of the Penal Code for allegedly using criminal force to deter a public servant.

“The right to peaceful assembly is a cornerstone of any functioning democracy. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim came to power on a promise of institutional and democratic transformation,” said CIJ executive director Wathshlah Naidu.

“[This] incident highlights the urgent need to accelerate the pace of these commitments, which must include not only a review of laws that restrict freedom of expression, but also ensure that law enforcement officers are adequately trained to respect and protect peaceful protesters.”