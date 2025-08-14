KUANTAN, Aug 14 — Pahang is exploring the development of a mineral collection hub in Maran to capitalise on the upcoming East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station in the district, aiming to boost resource-based industries and regional economic growth, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The proposed hub will focus on the collection of bauxite, gold, silica and iron ore. Maran’s strategic location in a major palm oil-producing region also positions it to support a palm oil processing and packaging industrial cluster, leveraging improved rail connectivity for logistics and exports, he said.

Wan Rosdy noted that other districts along the ECRL corridor are also set to benefit from targeted industrial development.

The ECRL station in Temerloh, for example, will support the furniture manufacturing sector due to its proximity to existing industrial zones such as the Temerloh Industrial Area, Songsang and Kampung Sempadan.

In Paya Besar, the station is expected to drive the growth of high-impact industries supported by key infrastructure, including the Pahang Technology Park, Gambang Halal Park and the Halal Food Complex, which houses small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and related facilities.

“These locations have been earmarked for light, medium and heavy industries, and are already equipped with the necessary infrastructure,” Wan Rosdy said during the Pahang State Legislative Assembly session at Wisma Sri Pahang.

He was responding to a question from appointed assemblyman Rizal Jamin, who asked about the types of industries identified for development along the ECRL corridor.

In Cherating, the upcoming station is expected to spur investments in coastal tourism, hospitality and ecotourism, further diversifying Pahang’s economic landscape.

Wan Rosdy added that the state government is confident the ECRL will position Pahang as a key hub for investment, industry and logistics on the east coast.

“Systematic planning at each station, coupled with strong collaboration with the federal government and other stakeholders, will ensure this initiative delivers broad benefits to the people and the state,” he said.

Separately, State Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang said the ECRL project is projected to create approximately 600 new jobs in Pahang upon completion. These include roles for rail system technicians, engineers and ticketing officers.

He was responding to Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram (BN-Batu Talam), who raised a question on employment opportunities for Pahang residents once the ECRL is fully operational. — Bernama