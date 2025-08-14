PUTRAJAYA, Aug 14 — A Chinese national was arrested after allegedly acting aggressively and injuring an Immigration counter officer during a departure inspection at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 yesterday.

In the 7.40 pm incident, the woman, who was with a man and two children, approached the counter for immigration departure inspection when the officer on duty found that they had no records of entry into Malaysia, and referred the matter to the supervisor for further checks.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said the suspect was dissatisfied when told to let other passengers through while the checks were being done, before hurling abuse at the officer, pulling her headscarf and pushing her head towards a pillar in front of the counter.

“A brief scuffle ensued, and the suspect refused to calm down even when instructed. AKPS enforcement officers then called in the Aviation Security (AVSEC) team to diffuse the situation,” the AKPS said in a statement today.

Following the incident, the officer sustained swelling around her left eye, a headache on the right side of her head and body aches and was referred to Cyberjaya Hospital.

A police report was made, and the suspect is under police custody for investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions, Section 332 for injuring a public servant and Section 353 for using criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duty. — Bernama