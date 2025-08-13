KUALA KRAI, Aug 13 — An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his father.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Narosman Othman, 39, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Narosman is accused of killing Othman Jusoh, 74, at a house in Kampung Kuala Gris here between 6 am and 6.30 am on Aug 6, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Magistrate Amal Razim Alias fixed Sept 10 for mention and ordered the accused, who was unrepresented, to be sent to the Tanjung Rambutan Hospital in Perak for a psychiatric evaluation.

Earlier reports stated that the victim was found lying in the kitchen of his home in a pool of blood, believed to have been struck on the head with a blunt object, causing severe injuries and death at the scene. — Bernama