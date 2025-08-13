KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the investigation into the arrest of several officers suspected of involvement in a syndicate smuggling contraband, including drugs and cigarettes.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar stressed that the investigation will be conducted thoroughly and that the MAF will neither shield nor compromise with any of its personnel involved.

“Firm disciplinary action and legal proceedings will be taken if they are proven guilty,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged the public to allow the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and refrain from making speculation that could undermine the process.

“All developments related to the outcome of the investigation and subsequent action will be made known to the public from time to time,” he said.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the MACC had crippled a southern smuggling syndicate with the arrest of 10 people, including three serving and two former senior military officers.

Sources said the suspects, who included an Indonesian woman and were aged between 30 and 55, were nabbed in the Klang Valley during the Op Sohor, which began at 6.30 am today.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said no one is above the law and urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“The Defence Ministry will not compromise on this matter, especially as these allegations could threaten national security,” he said, adding that the ministry and the MAF are giving their full cooperation to the MACC in the investigation into the case. — Bernama