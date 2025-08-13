KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The annual profit rate of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) following the electricity tariff hike and progress on the fifth-generation (5G) wireless cellular technology project are expected to take the spotlight in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan), during the oral question-and-answer session, is to ask the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation to state TNB’s annual profit and the additional profit that can be obtained after the electricity tariff hike for the commercial sector on July 1.

He also seeks to know whether the 14.2 per cent increase can be postponed or staggered, in light of TNB’s reported profit surge of more than 70 per cent last year.

Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi is scheduled to ask the Minister of Communications about the latest progress and data on the 5G project, as well as the government’s strategy to expand coverage to rural areas.

During the same session, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) is set to ask the Minister of Transport about measures taken to prevent tragic accidents such as those in Teluk Intan and Gerik, Perak, which claimed the lives of members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

Muhammad Islahuddin Abas (PN-Mersing) is also to ask the Minister of Higher Education about the rationale behind relocating Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s (USIM) teaching hospital from Nilai to Kota Tinggi.

After the Q&A session, the sitting will continue with the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which began last Monday and has so far seen participation from 78 MPs.

13MP, themed “Redesigning Development,” was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31, with RM611 billion in investments to be allocated by the government to drive national development from 2026 to 2030.

The current Dewan Rakyat session runs for 24 days until Aug 28. — Bernama