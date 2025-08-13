KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed deep concern over the recent assault on Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son, describing it as “a malicious and treacherous attempt.”

“We are still reeling from incidents of bullying in schools, and now another deeply regrettable act has emerged,” Anwar said in a statement on Facebook today.

The prime minister confirmed that he had contacted Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to ensure that the matter is investigated thoroughly and without delay.

“I have contacted Home Minister, Saifuddin Nasution, to ensure a transparent and prompt investigation,” he added.

Anwar also extended his well-wishes to the family.

“I pray for the well-being of Rafizi and his family,” he said.

Police have confirmed that the 12-year-old son of the former minister was assaulted at a shopping mall in Putrajaya this afternoon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the incident is believed to have occurred at 2pm at the mall’s pick-up and drop-off area.

“The incident occurred when the victim was reportedly with his mother and their driver,” he told Bernama.

Shazeli added that the boy is undergoing further examination at a hospital in Selangor.

Investigations are ongoing, and police are reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the scene.