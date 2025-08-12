KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — DAP today said it will sponsor a giant Jalur Gemilang to be installed at a shop in Kepala Batas this evening, following controversy over the national flag being displayed upside-down at the premises.'

In a statement, the party said its Penang members will also distribute 831 Jalur Gemilang flags for free if any party attempts to disturb the peace at the location, describing the gesture as a show of unity ahead of National Day on August 31.

“Threats by certain parties to stage a protest in front of the shop if no charges are brought are blatant bullying and unacceptable, particularly as the shopkeeper is a senior citizen,” DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said.

“To deal with such immature parties, we must show higher rationality and act in a peaceful and courteous manner,” he added.

The incident began when a 59-year-old hardware shop owner in Kepala Batas, Penang, was investigated after the Jalur Gemilang was found hanging upside-down outside his premises.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had announced plans to stage a protest at the shop, but the gathering did not proceed after police were stationed in the area and advised against it.

The shop owner has said it was an unintentional mistake made while measuring a flagpole, which he corrected soon after.