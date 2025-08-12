PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex today.

He arrived at 9 am and was received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, followed by the playing of both nations’ anthems.

Yunus then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment, led by Major Arifudin Mohd Yusof.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

After the ceremony, Yunus signed the guest book before proceeding to a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

Both leaders are expected to review the progress of Malaysia–Bangladesh ties, focusing on trade and investment, labour, education, tourism and defence, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Anwar and Yunus will also witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering defence, energy, strategic and international studies, semiconductor capacity building and trade promotion.

Tomorrow, Yunus is scheduled to deliver a public lecture and receive an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Social Business from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate will also join a session with members of the Yunus Social Business Centre community and the university network, in a programme jointly organised by UKM.

In 2024, Malaysia–Bangladesh trade rose 5.1 percent to RM13.35 billion (USD2.92 billion).

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and export destination in South Asia, with key exports including petroleum products, palm oil and chemicals, while imports comprise textiles, footwear, petroleum products and manufactured goods.

The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in mutually beneficial areas, building on the strong ties established since diplomatic relations began in 1972. — Bernama