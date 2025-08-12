PUTRAJAYA, Aug 11 — Securing peace in Myanmar and addressing the refugee crisis are among Malaysia’s priorities, particularly in supporting Bangladesh, which has been burdened with hosting large numbers of displaced persons, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stressed that immediate humanitarian assistance must be extended to refugees and victims of natural disasters, such as earthquakes, while ensuring that efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar remain a priority in regional cooperation.

“I commend the Bangladeshi authorities for taking the initiative in multilateral forums in New York, Qatar and here in Malaysia.

“Our Foreign Minister (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) will coordinate a team with Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand to visit Myanmar in the next few weeks to ensure that peace is attained and that atrocities against some ethnic minorities and the people of Myanmar can be amicably resolved.”

Anwar said this during a press conference in conjunction with the three-day official visit of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, to Malaysia from August 11 to 13. — Bernama