SIPITANG, Aug 11 — The remains of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha Papar student Zara Qairina Mahathir, 13, were reburied at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery here at 1.15am today.

According to Berita Harian, the reburial took about 30 minutes following an eight-hour post-mortem at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital (HQE) in Kota Kinabalu yesterday, which began at 11am and concluded before 8pm.

Lawyer Shahlan Jufri, who reportedly witnessed the procedure at the family’s request, confirmed the post-mortem was completed and the remains were prepared for burial.

Her body was transported from HQE at 9.20pm and arrived in Sipitang at 12.41am, where family, friends, and members of the public waited despite rain.

Zara was found unconscious in a drain at about 4am on July 16 after allegedly falling from the third floor of a dormitory building, and later died while receiving treatment at HQE.

On July 31, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said investigators had not ruled out the possibility of bullying in the case.