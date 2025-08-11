KOTA KINABALU, Aug 11 — Head of State Yang diPertua Negeri Sabah Tun Musa Aman said he has ordered a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the passing of 13-year-old schoolgirl Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The former chief minister-turned-governor said that the people were seeking justice in her tragic death and no stone must be left unturned in the investigation.

“This investigation must be conducted with the utmost diligence, without fear or favour, and guided solely in the pursuit of truth and justice,” he said in a statement today.

“Seeking justice is not vengeance. It is the fulfilment of Allah’s command to protect the weak and punish the wrongdoer,” he added.

He also reiterated his call to the public not to engage in baseless speculation, spread unfounded accusations, or promote conspiracy theories related to this case.

“Such actions not only risk jeopardising the integrity of the investigation but may also inflict further emotional distress on Zara’s family.

“The Palace also urges the public to allow the due process of law to take its course and stand in solidarity with the family as they seek answers and closure,” he said.

He said that a state-level prayer session will be held for Zara this Thursday August 14 at the city mosque, as well as all mosques and surau throughout Sabah.

“Tuan Yang Terutama Tun encourages muslims to join in this event and those of the non-muslim faith to pray for Zara in their own respective way. The safety and well-being of our children must always remain our highest priority,” he said.

Zara’s body was found on the ground floor near her dormitory of her religious boarding school in Papar last July 16, and she was pronounced dead and buried without a post mortem.

However, family members have raised concerns of possible bullying and foul play and questioned authorities on the lack of investigation and handling of her death.

Public concern and anger further increased following speculation of the involvement of “VIPs” in the incident, prompting ministers, the police chief, and other figures including Musa himself to issue statements denying familial links to the case.

Public pressure has also prompted the Attorney General’s office to order the exhumation and post mortem of Zara’s body over the weekend.

She was reburied early this morning in Sipitang after an eight-hour autopsy from 11am Sunday.

Crowds of people were seen at every point from her exhumation at the Tanjung Ubi Islamic Cemetery, to the hospital and again at her reburial at 1.45am.

Zara’s family lawyer Shahlan Jufri, said that findings from the autopsy could not be revealed as investigations were still ongoing.

He told reporters that the post-mortem report was not a public document and could only be revealed in court if an inquest is ordered by the Attorney General to ascertain the cause of death.