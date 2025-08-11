JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 11 — Johor is the first state in the country to launch a sustainable wastewater programme for industrial use, targeted as a cooling agent for the state’s growing data centre industry.

The programme is led by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) with the close collaboration of the Johor government.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said under the programme, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd and agencies under Petra will supply up to 12 million litres of treated wastewater per day for reclaimed water plants that support data centre operations in Johor.

“The treated wastewater will be supplied through an integrated distribution system to the Water Reuse Plant at Bridge Data Centres (BDC) and Computility Technology (Malaysia) and Dayone Data Centre Malaysia II Sdn Bhd,” he told reporters at the Use of Alternative Water for the Data Centre Industry in Johor ceremony at the Doublethree by Hilton here today.

Also present was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said that the cooperation between the two governments is important to promote the sustainable growth of data centres in Johor without putting pressure on the state’s water supply.

“This is one for the future as this water is not just thrown away, but will be recycled and used for industry players,” he said.

Fadillah said that the effort should be emulated because as wastewater is effectively reused, reducing the demand for fresh water.

He explained that the development of the data centre industry in the state is monitored by the Johor Data Centre Development Coordination Committee, which is responsible for ensuring that project development focuses on to the use of renewable energy to save electricity and water consumption.

In line with the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) announced by the government recently, Fadillah said strategic cooperation between the federal and state governments is an important effort in driving Malaysia towards a more sustainable, resilient and progressive future.

“This initiative to use reclaimed water is in line with Priority D6 of the 13th RMK13, which among other things emphasises efforts to diversify water sources sustainably and reduce dependence on raw water,” he said, adding that it is also in line with the direction of the Water Transformation Roadmap 2040 (AIR2040) which recognises reclaimed water as an important alternative source for the water industry.