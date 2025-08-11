KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — New Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus has vowed to continue the work of his predecessor after his appointment took effect today.

Fadil, whose call sign is “Blade”, took over from acting KL police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad at a handover ceremony at the KL police contingent headquarters here.

“We must optimise our resources, police and the public together, towards achieving a positive outcome for KL,” he said.

The Sabah and Tawau native said his foremost task was to go “all-out” to achieve the vision and mission of the Royal Malaysia Police as the new police chief.

Before his appointment, Fadil served as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (Intelligence/Operations).

He replaces Commissioner Datuk Mohd Rusdi Isa, who was appointed Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director in June.