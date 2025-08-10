IPOH, Aug 10 — A disabled man died after the three-wheeler motorcycle he was riding skidded into a drain and trapped him in Pekan Lambor Kanan, Seri Iskandar, last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Sabarozi Nor Ahmad said the emergency call was received at 8.03 pm regarding the incident involving the 63-year-old man.

“The accident involved a Honda EX-5 three-wheeler motorcycle that skidded into a drain, trapping the disabled male rider beneath it. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement.

Firefighters successfully extracted the victim from the drain and handed him over to police for further action. The rescue operation concluded at 9.50 pm. — Bernama