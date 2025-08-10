IPOH, Aug 10 — Police are tracking down five more suspects to complete their probe into a fight during a football match at Padang Speedy, Teluk Intan, last Thursday.

Hilir Perak District Police Chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said seven suspects, aged between 21 and 32, who had been remanded for three days starting Aug 8 to assist the investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code, would be released on police bail today.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office this week for further instructions,” he said in a brief statement today.

On Aug 8, the media reported that police had arrested seven men suspected of being involved in the riot during the football match.

According to Bakri, the arrests were made following a report lodged by a man who stated that a fight had broken out between two local football teams.

The match was part of the Hilir Perak Integrity League 2025. — Bernama