KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Ops Luxury 3.0, carried out by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) that ended yesterday, uncovered several offences, including a foreign national driving a luxury vehicle with a Malaysian driving licence believed to be fake.

JPJ Senior Enforcement Director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the individual was among nine foreigners caught driving luxury vehicles with various offences, including with no insurance and expired road tax, during the operation that began last Thursday.

“The most serious offence detected was the possession of a fake Malaysian driving licence by a foreigner from a South Asian country. JPJ will conduct further investigations to identify how the fake licence was obtained.

“We do not rule out the possibility of a syndicate forging the document, and a thorough investigation from various aspects will be carried out,” he told a press conference here today.

He said all nine foreigners had been issued summonses.

Muhammad Kifli said JPJ would seek the cooperation of the Malaysian Immigration Department and related agencies to investigate the case, stressing that no leniency would be shown to any individual, including foreigners, who violates traffic laws.

Ops Luxury targets luxury vehicles involved in traffic offences, with 104 vehicles, including Ferraris, Range Rovers, and Porsches, driven by locals and foreigners, seized during the latest operation. — Bernama